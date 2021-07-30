AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District and contractor RK Hall have been awarded the Quality in Construction Award by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA).

TxDOT said the award is for the I-40/US 60 hot mix overlay project in Potter County, a 4.5 mile-long project that had three bridges in each direction.

The project began in June 2019 and was completed in August 2019. To be eligible for that award, the project was first recognized by the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association, an honor received in September 2020 said TxDOT.

“It starts in the pit, making the material, getting it right, hauling it to the plant, getting the design, stockpiling it, operating your plant right, keeping your tolerances down, getting it out to the road, keeping your laydown machine moving,” said Kenneth Petr, director of construction for TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “We appreciate RK Hall’s desire to win this award.”

This was the second Stone Matrix Asphalt (SMA) overlay project for the District.