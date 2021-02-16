AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo has released a statement saying those headed east through the Texas Panhandle should seek shelter.
For more road conditions and road closings visit myhighplains.com for the latest updates.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- TxDOT Amarillo discouraging eastbound travel through Texas Panhandle
- Gov. Abbott speaks to CBS4 live as power outages continue across Texas
- Are frozen wind turbines to blame for Texas power outages?
- More than 2,500 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from frigid Texas waters
- Ex Colorado City mayor catching heat for comments about citizens affected by cold