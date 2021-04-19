TxDOT Amarillo crews striping the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange April 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo said that crews will be striping the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange from 7 p.m. to midnight.
TxDOT said this a slow-moving mobile-operation and said those going through the area to pay special attention, reduce speed, and avoid distractions through the work zone.
