AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation provided information on the ongoing construction along I-27 in Amarillo.

Officials said construction began on I-27 in September 2021 with an anticipated duration of just more than three years. Phase one of the project is currently wrapping up, which included reconstructing the center median barrier and improving illumination.

Officials said phase two of the project will consist of moving the portable concrete traffic barriers to the outside lanes so work on ramp reconstruction can take place. This will cause traffic to continue to be reduced to at least two lanes.

Through this phase, officials said all the ramps north of 45th will have some form of work done. Officials stressed that the ramps between Georgia and Washington will be removed/reversed and improved. Officials also said the ramps north of Washington will also be improved.

Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT remind drivers that this area continues to be an active construction zone. Drivers are asked to slow down and practice “continued patience” as work is completed to “improve the quality and safety of the roads.”