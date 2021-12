AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Drivers across the 17-county Amarillo Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) district were warned that crews would resume brine operations around the 8 a.m. hour Thursday.

Crews across our 17-county Amarillo District will resume brine operations within the hour. When you see this sign, slow down and give these hard-working folks some space. #phwx #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/ckoJuB4SXe — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 30, 2021

According to the TxDOT announcement, drivers should slow down and give crews space to work when coming across similar signs as the one pictured.

The brine operations follow the expectation for moisture and cold weather through the New Year holiday.