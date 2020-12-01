TxDOT Amarillo announces lane closures and rescheduled closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter post, the right lane of US 87 northbound, Fillmore Street, will be closed at the downtown interchange as crews begin upgrading the guardrail on Thursday, Dec. 3.

TxDOT Amarillo also said the Dec. 2 closure of I-40 EB at Whitaker and Lakeside has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 4. Repair of the crash cushion is scheduled for 9 a.m., at each of those locations, Friday.