TxDOT aims to keep families safe with car seat installation and inspection event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is doing their part to keep families safe with an installation and inspection event on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to TxDOT.

TxDOT partnered with statewide partners for the event, which will follow the car seat certification course, led by Safe Kids.

TxDOT said that the installation and inspection event is located at Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers & Mentoring Programs (1501 S. Taylor Street).

For more information contact TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews at (806) 626-5010.