TxDOT advises caution, ice may be on bridges and overpasses

by: KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The TxDOT Amarillo Twitter celebrated that this will be the first day above freezing for some in awhile.

However, with that in mind, TxDOT also encouraged caution on the roads, with leftover snow, and ice on bridges and overpasses.

