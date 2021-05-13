TxDOT adds stop signs on FM 2590 at County Club Road

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT said it is adding stop signs on FM 2590 at Country Club Road, converting the intersection to an all-way stop condition.
Canyon Maintenance Section crews are scheduled to install and uncover the stop signs Monday, May 17, and advance stop-ahead signs will also be added to the intersection to alert motorist of the new stop conditions said TxDOT.
TxDOT said this conversion to an all-way stop is to improve safety and better control traffic in anticipation of the opening of Spring Canyon Elementary School in the fall of 2021.
