AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released more information on the initial crash that left one person dead in east Potter County.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, one person died Thursday afternoon after a wreck between two SUV’s on SH 136 in east Potter County near Asarco LLC. The incident closed portions of the highway at the time.

According to Texas DPS officials, a Lubbock woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on SH 136 while a Borger man was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain northbound. The Tahoe crossed into the northbound lane of travel in the path of the GMC Terrain. The Terrain then “made an evasive lane change” into the southbound lane to avoid the collision.

The Tahoe struck the front left of the Terrain with its front right, causing the Terrain to slide off the roadway and come to rest in a ditch. The Tahoe struck the terrain a second time in the front right panel with its back end when it left the roadway, officials stated.

According to officials, 72-year-old Borger resident Julie Casey, the passenger in the Terrain, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the Borger man and the Lubbock woman were transported to the Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries and both are reported as being in critical condition.

DPS officials said that there was previously a report of a reckless driver fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of SH 136 and FM 293 minutes prior to the incident in east Potter County. Witnesses identified the Lubbock woman as the driver of the Tahoe fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run. There were no injuries reported in that incident.

Officials stated that the incident in east Potter County remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.