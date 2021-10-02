Two women dead after Friday afternoon crash in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two women are dead after a Friday afternoon crash about 10 miles north of Panhandle in Carson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bailey Chisum, 18, of Borger, was driving northbound at an unsafe speed for road conditions on SH 207 in a 2013 Ford Fusion. She then lost control of the vehicle, entered into a side skid to the right, and traveled into the southbound lane.

The Fusion then struck the front end of a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Suzie Hembree, 47, of Seymour, Texas.

DPS officials said Chisum was pronounced dead at the scene by Carson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman. Hembree was transported via air ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash due to rainy/wet road conditions, and both Chisum and Hembree were wearing seat belts, according to authorities. The crash remains under investigation.