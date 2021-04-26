Two shot at Roosters Dance Hall, officers investigating

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were shot, one in critical condition, at Roosters Dance Hall yesterday (April 25). The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Said the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to Roosters Dance Hall to investigate reported shots fired. Deputies found on person with a gunshot wound, who was hospitalized in Amarillo and remains in critical condition.

Deputies reported to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, and began an investigation. During the investigation, a second gunshot victim was identified who had been taken to a hospital by another person.

Said the Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help from anyone who has information on the shooting. If there are any witnesses who saw the shooting, please contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any videos or pictures of the incident, we also ask that you contact our office”

“If you have any information on this crime and wish to remain anonymous, contact Moore County

Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com/1066. Videos and photographs can also

be uploaded to the P3 Tips app or website. You will remain 100% anonymous for any information

you give.”