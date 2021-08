AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two shootings involving officers in Amarillo have been reviewed by the Potter County Grand Jury on August 30 in a special session.

The two separate shootings resulted in the death of George Michael Mireles and Trinidad Marry.

According to the 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, A grand jury determined each case was a “No Bill” meaning that the officers were found to have “acted appropriately under the circumstances” as stated by Sims in a press release.