Two Reagor-Dykes Auto Group-related sentencings rescheduled to January

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas recently announced that two sentencing hearings related to the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group’s scheme have been delayed to early 2022.

According to court documents, the sentencing hearings for former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith as well as Steven Reinhart, the auto group’s former legal compliance director, have been moved to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Amarillo Federal Court.

Smith pleaded guilty in June 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the auto group’s scheme. Reinhart pleaded guilty in February to one count of misprision of a felony.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, both Smith and Reinhart testified in the trial of Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder Bart Reagor in October. Reagor was found guilty on one count of making false statements to a bank and was found not guilty on two counts of bank fraud during a week-long trial in October.