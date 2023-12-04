AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Fire Department, two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that happened earlier today at 1202 Sycamore Street.

“Units arrived on scene and found smoke flames from the C/D corner. Units began a knockdown when information of a possible person still inside became known,” said AFD officials.

Amarillo Fire officials stated that one person was inside the house at the time of the fire but managed to escape with minor injuries. Crews searched the structure to make sure all occupants were outside of it.

The AFD also mentioned that two people were transported to local hospitals, while the third person refused transport.

The Fire Marshal deemed the fire as an “accidental cooking fire.”