CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Carlos Sanchez-Trillo and Adriana Diaz face multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Friday morning, the victim approached a Clovis landfill employee saying he had been shot.
He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Both are being held in the Curry County Jail.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Robotic assisted total knee replacement comes to Amarillo
- $40 million expansion of commercial lanes at Pharr port of entry breaks ground
- Two people arrested for their involvement in a kidnapping and shooting in Clovis
- Lawmakers weigh pros and cons of compensating student athletes
- Amarillo to Receive $1.4M in third round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants