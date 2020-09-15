Two people arrested for their involvement in a kidnapping and shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Carlos Sanchez-Trillo and Adriana Diaz face multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Adriana Diaz

Carlos Sanchez-Trillo

On Friday morning, the victim approached a Clovis landfill employee saying he had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both are being held in the Curry County Jail.

