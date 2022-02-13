CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — OnlineMastersDegrees.org, a national ranking body that uses data from the U.S. Department of Education, placed West Texas A&M University’s online masters in information systems at No. 17 and masters in communications at No. 34 among its 2022 college rankings, released February 1st.

OMD analyzed more than 7,700 schools, creating an algorithm to rank 70 unique master’s degree subjects. Only 6% of postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position, according to OMD.

To qualify, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have both academic counseling and career placement services available to students. Primary ranking factors included the availability of programs with an online component, the number of programs in the subject area, and metrics considering cost as well as the impact of institutional aid.

“Rankings like these show how committed WTs faculty and administration is to providing quality education at one of the most affordable and accessible institutions in the country,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School.

“As enrollment in master’s degree programs expands, it’s important to showcase colleges and universities with a clear focus on flexible learning and affordable tuition,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org.