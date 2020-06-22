Two of the oldest churches in Amarillo vandalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two of the oldest churches in Amarillo were vandalized Saturday night, with the stained glass windows of those churches broken out. Both of those churches, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Carter Chapel CME Church have been around for more than 100 years.

Pastor Wheatley Bell, Lead Pastor of Carter Chapel CME Church says he hasn’t seen vandalism at his church in decades until this past weekend.

Pastor Bell told us that what hurts the most is that the stained glass windows are the original windows from when the church was built. He says although the windows can be replaced, they can’t be duplicated.

But Pastor Bell said that they must pray for the people that committed the acts of vandalism.

“The best thing we can do is continue to love people, even the person that perpetrated this crime, continue to love them and not pray against them, but pray for them,” said Pastor Bell.

Pastor Bell said he is thankful for all the support that has been shown to the churches at this time.

Pastor Thomas Sands with Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the other church vandalized told us in a statement that, “This isn’t the first time our church has fallen victim to vandalism. We are being hopeful that the suspect(s) will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Pastor Bell said that plexiglass was behind the windows to protect the stained glass windows from the elements and vandalism, so he said that whoever broke the windows had to be really determined.

If you are looking to help, one way is through the Givelify app and by searching for Carter Chapel CME Church.

