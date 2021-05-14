Severe Weather Tools

Two more former Reagor Dykes employees sentenced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two more former Reagor Dykes employees have been sentenced for their roles in the scheme.

Lindsey Clare Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Williams is sentenced to 27 months in prison, and must pay $100 a month in restitution in a joint amount of $19 million.

Mistry Canady is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Canady was sentenced to 24 month, or two years, in prison and will also pay $100 a month in restitution in a joint amount of 40 million.

