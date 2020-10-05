Two men arrested Sunday morning for Deadly Conduct discharging a weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reports that on Oct. 4 at around 2:20 a.m., two men were arrested on S. Polk for firing gunshots into the air near other people.

John Deng, 20, and Makuc Makuc, 19, were booked into Potter County Jail for Deadly Conduct discharging a Firearm.

Officers say both men were identified by numerous witnesses and the officers as being the shooters. This case is being investigated, according to APD, by the Violent Crimes Unit.

