Two killed in crash in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that two people were killed yesterday, in a major crash at northeast 24th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

At around 9:32 p.m., said APD, a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 22-year-old man, had been eastbound on northeast 24th Avenue with a 16-year-old male passenger, travelling at a high speed.

APD said the driver lost control of the car, striking a dump truck that was parked in a driveway on the 3200 block of northeast 24th Avenue.

Both the driver and teenaged passenger died at the scene, reported APD. It was noted that speed was a factor in the crash, and Justice of the Peace Jackson ordered an autopsy.

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department. This story will be updated as more information is released.