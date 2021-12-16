Two injured in wreck in Armstrong County including sheriff

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office reports that Armstrong County Sheriff Melissa Anderson was injured in a wreck.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Dec. 10, Sheriff Anderson was driving west on Highway 287 responding to multiple 911 calls. The sheriff’s office said a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 287 going north pulling in front of Anderson’s vehicle and causing a collision.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson had her lights and sirens active on her patrol vehicle.

Anderson suffered multiple injuries and the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries said the sheriff’s office.

The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to remind the community to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles at all times while driving.