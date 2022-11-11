CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents recently approved two infrastructure projects on the university’s Canyon campus.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, the university system’s Board of Regents approved the $44.9 million renovation of the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building and the $8.9 million expansion of the Bain Athletic Center during its Thursday meeting. This is a part of more than $328 million in capital projects approved throughout the system.

“Top-notch academic and athletic facilities are part of what makes WT exemplary,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “Providing our students with the facilities they need to succeed contributes both to their classroom and sports performance. We are grateful for dedicated alumni who continue to give back to the Panhandle’s university.”

According to the release, the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will be home to the university’s Graduate School, along with facilities focusing on distance learning. The revitalization of the building will allow for additional video studios, production studios for online courses and support spaces.

“Our goal with the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building is to be a first-mover in the next phase of distance learning, whether that’s virtual reality or advances we don’t even know about yet,” Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in the release. “Our goal is to be as cutting-edge as we can possibly be, and the building will be the vehicle that will propel those strides.”

Officials with the university also said the funding approved for the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building project will also include around $10 million for health and safety upgrades on the campus. West Texas A&M University is in the process of selecting an architectural firm and construction company for the project.

The Bain Athletic Center, currently in the third phase of its construction, will house sports performance, sports medicine, football, Olympic sports offices, academic success programs, team meeting rooms and the university’s Hall of Champions. Officials said in the release this center will serve as a centralized location for WT Athletics, located west of the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium and the university’s track and soccer facility.

“The completion of the Bain Athletic Center is critical in order to maintain the level of success expected of the athletic program,” WT Athletic Director Michael McBroom said in the release. “This expansion will provide modern office space for administrators and coaches, add academic and meeting spaces for teams, and enable the program to develop a culture of collaboration and support that is critical to most successful organizations.”

