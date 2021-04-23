Two indicted for drug trafficking, one armed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two local men have been indicted on separate counts of drug trafficking, both charged with possessing methamphetamine ‘with intent to distribute’.

According to released court documents, Richard Braden Proffitt was indicted on two counts related to drug trafficking around March 11, both for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Court documents also described Ryan Matthew Barrow being indicted for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine around April 6. He is also being indicted for “possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime”, possessing a semi-automatic pistol around the time of the trafficking.

Both indictments were paired with affidavits from special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration.