Two Houston residents dead after accident near Childress

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety recently released information about an accident that occurred near Childress Sunday that left two Houston residents dead.

According to a news release, a 2020 Peterbilt Commerical Truck with a towing trailer, driven by 54-year-old Quanah resident Christopher Tyson, was traveling northbound on US 287 approximately six miles east of Childress at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A 2021 Chevrolet pickup, with four of its five occupants outside the vehicle, was parked on the northbound shoulder of US 287.

The commercial truck drove onto the shoulder and struck the pickup, and two of the four pedestrians. According to the release, the commercial truck continued to slide skid into the ditch and rollover.

The two pedestrians struck, 25-year-old Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera of Houston, and 20-year-old Freddy Pineda of Houston, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians, as well as the driver of the pickup, were not injured. Tyson was also not injured in the incident.