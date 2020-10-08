Two-hour ‘Dateline’ reveals new developments in Lubbock doctor’s murder

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” when pathologist Joe Sonnier is found murdered in his home, investigators are stumped as to who would want him dead. But as they search for answers, police discover simmering jealousies and a love triangle. “Dateline” reveals the latest developments in the case during the two-hour episode.

July 11, 2012, a warm summer afternoon in Lubbock, Texas. Landscapers Becky Shurbet and Nathan Gilmore were getting down to work outside this spacious home.

They searched through the big house, looking for the doctor. And then…



The owner, Dr. Joe Sonnier, was the chief pathologist at a local hospital. As they walked around the yard, someone pulled up to the house.

BECKY SHURBET: It was a girl from Dr. Sonnier’s lab. And she was concerned that Dr. Sonnier had not shown up.

Odd because it was a weekday and they assumed the doctor wasn’t home.

BECKY SHUBERT: I mean, I certainly don’t know his work schedule, but I know him as a person. He would not be late so we – we all walked to the front – and I was thinking maybe he was sick. And I was concerned. And we rang the doorbell, and we couldn’t ever get anyone to answer.

So, the three of them, the landscapers and the woman from the doctor's lab, went around to the back.

BECKY SHUBERT: the back of the house is all windows. And I thought maybe I could knock on his window and just make sure he was okay. when I got to the back, one whole section of windows had been just laid over in the house.

They peered inside.

BECKY SHURBET: and there was a Gatorade bottle which was kind of a strange thing, and you could tell something terrible had happened.

NATHAN GILMORE: So, the young lady behind us immediately went in, and I went after her.

That’s when Nathan found a shell casing on the floor and Becky called 911.

