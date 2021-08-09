Two hospitalized, police investigating after late night shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A late-night shooting on Canyon Drive led to two people being hospitalized, with police now searching for information.

Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of South Polk Street for a shooting. The victim, an 18 year-old man, said that the shooting had happened at an event center on the 2200 block of Canyon Drive.

At the event center, officers reported they found several shell casings in the parking lot. Multiple vehicles, the building, and a house behind the building were struck with bullets.

While investigating, the APD said that officers learned that a 19 year-old woman had also been shot.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, each with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the APD.

There have been no arrests made at this point, according to APD, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.