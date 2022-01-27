AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents from the U.S. District Couty for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Sammie Barrow and Narvella Mitchell were indicted on multiple counts related to possessing meth and a firearm.

On, Jan. 3, Amarillo Police Department Narcotics officers served a search warrant and seized 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine, and one assault rifle in the 800 block of S. Mississippi, according to APD.

According to APD, Barrow and Mitchell were both charged with “Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 500 grams or more”, with the charges being filed at the federal level because it fell into the PSN (Project Safe Neighborhood) zone.