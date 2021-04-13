Two found dead in a home in southwest Amarillo, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were found dead in a home during a welfare check in southwest Amarillo, said the Amarillo Police Department.

via KAMR/KCIT crew

The APD said that officers were called on a welfare check to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail, where two people were found dead in the home.

According to the APD no suspects are being sought out, but the incident is still under investigation.