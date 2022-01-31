AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that two people have died in a trailer house fire Monday morning.

According to AFD, crews were called to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Brixton at 7:41 a.m. Monday. The department said crews arrived four minutes later and found a trailer house fully engulfed and beginning to spread to the trailers on the north and south side of the home.

AFD said crews stopped the fire from spreading and had the fire under control by around 8:20 a.m.

AFD said two people were found dead inside the home. The Fire Marshall’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are investigating the incident.