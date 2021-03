AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on IH-27 this morning.

The Amarillo Police Department said 27-year-old Anthony Michael Lara was driving his 2006 Nissan Armada southbound in the northbound lane and collided head-on with an unidentified male driving a 2012 Nissan Murano.

Authorities said both drivers died from injuries sustained in the crash. Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is still investigating the crash.