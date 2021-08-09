Two dead after 4-vehicle crash near Pampa

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men have died after a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening, west of Pampa.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche and three Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling on opposing sides of SH 152, two miles west of Pampa.

The Chevrolet, said DPS, was eastbound on SH 152 when it crossed over the center stripe onto the wrong side of the road, hitting all three westbound motorcycles.

Kevin Anderson, 59, of Stinnett, was pronounced dead on the scene. Greg Rhoden, 48, of Fritch, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the third motorcycle were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, both noted by DPS in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the DPS report, no motorcycle driver or passenger involved was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

