Two children missing, last seen in Amarillo, says DFPS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) has asked for the public’s help finding two children who were ordered into state custody by a Potter County judge in 2019.
The girls, Lilyana Florentino, 10, and Celeste Rodriguez, 14, are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez. They were last seen in Amarillo area on Jan. 27.
Anyone with information on the children or their mother is asked to contact Child Protective Services (CPS) at 806-421-9349.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, 72 recoveries in Amarillo area
- A house divided: Florida couple split over Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup in Super Bowl
- Clovis Municipal Schools to begin Hybrid Learning Mode Feb. 16
- GameStop and AMC crumble as broader stock market rises
- APD Homicide Unit continues to investigate Sunday shooting death in south Amarillo