Two children missing, last seen in Amarillo, says DFPS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) has asked for the public’s help finding two children who were ordered into state custody by a Potter County judge in 2019.

The girls, Lilyana Florentino, 10, and Celeste Rodriguez, 14, are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez. They were last seen in Amarillo area on Jan. 27.

Anyone with information on the children or their mother is asked to contact Child Protective Services (CPS) at 806-421-9349.

