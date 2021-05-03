Two Carson County deputies hit, driver hospitalized after car chase

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two officers were hit, and a suspect driver hospitalized, after a car chase ended earlier this morning.

According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit began on I-40 earlier this morning. It continued before ending on the 1000 block of Franklin in Panhandle.

Two officers were ‘hit’ during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and suffered minor injuries. The driver, meanwhile, has been transported to a hospital.