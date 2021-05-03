Two Carson County deputies hit, driver hospitalized after car chase

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two officers were hit, and a suspect driver hospitalized, after a car chase ended earlier this morning.
According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit began on I-40 earlier this morning. It continued before ending on the 1000 block of Franklin in Panhandle.
Two officers were ‘hit’ during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and suffered minor injuries. The driver, meanwhile, has been transported to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo native promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer
- Randall County Sheriff investigators searching for credit card theft suspect
- Marvel unveils new titles, release dates and footage from several films
- Struggling restaurants begin receiving $28.6 billion in government grant money
- Herd immunity to COVID-19 unlikely in US, experts say