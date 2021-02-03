Two arrested out of stolen vehicle on south Hughes Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that yesterday, two were arrested out of a stolen vehicle on south Hughes Street.

According to the release, an APD officer was at a red light at southwest 15th Avenue and south Washington Street, where they saw a 2000 black Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen through the Amarillo Police Department on the same day.

The officer, said the report, stopped the vehicle in a driveway in the 1700 block of south Hughes Street. Three people, those inside the car, were detained during the investigation.

The driver, Jaysen Paul Braman, 35, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and a local municipal warrant. A passenger, Halie Dawn Smith, 21, was placed under arrest for a Probation Violation warrant out of Randall County. The third passenger was released.

The report continued that, “APD officers and the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit located an unreported stolen motorcycle inside the residence and a motorcycle in the backyard of the residence that had been reported stolen through APD in January of 2017.”