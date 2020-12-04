Two arrested in Amarillo drug bust

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were arrested this week, reported Potter County Sheriff’s Office, after officers executed a search warrant in the 4200 block of Richard Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on Dec. 3, deputies from both Potter and Randall counties executed a warranted drug search in an Amarillo residence. Crack cocaine, Cocaine, Codeine, Psilocybin mushrooms, and Methamphetamine were found alongside two people.

Michael Grooms, 28, and Kelly Gore, 30, were both arrested and booked into Randall County Sheriff’s Detention Center, said officers.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grooms was booked on three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Gore was booked on one count of Possession.

This story will be updated as more information is released.