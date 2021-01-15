Two arrested for drug possession during Hutchinson County traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on FM 2277 for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.





According to the Sheriff’s Office, yesterday at around 11 p.m., Sergeant Vargas conducted a traffic stop on FM 2277 for a violation.

Two people, Ashley Juan Lopez, 37, and Duane Allen Wilson, 35, were arrested and booked into Hutchinson County Jail with the assistance of the Stinnett Police Department.

As the release states, “During the course of the traffic stop, several plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia were located.”