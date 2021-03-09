Two arrested during early morning stop, stolen information recovered

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that two people, 19 year old Colton Jones and 28 year old Casey Howard, were arrested just before 1 a.m. this morning after being spotted by a patrol officer on I-40 West.

Said the APD release, the officer saw the two men walking through rows of vehicles in a parking lot. The report said that, “Casey Howard was found to have a warrant for Evading Arrest with a Previous Conviction through Randall County. Howard was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Colton Jones – via Potter County Sheriff’s Office

“Colton Jones gave a fictitious name but was later identified. Jones was in possession of identification that had been reported stolen on March 5th and stolen identification from an unreported auto burglary the previous day.” continued the release.

APD said that Casey Howard was arrested for his Warrant – Evading Arrest with Previous Conviction and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and booked into the Randall County Jail. Colton Jones was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Identifying Information and Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information. He was booked at the Potter County Detention Center.

“This is a good reminder to never leave anything of value or any type of identifying information in your vehicle while unattended.” warned the APD, “If you do become the victim of a theft, it is important to report those items stolen so officers can return them if found.”