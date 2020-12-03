Two arrested after early morning burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reports that on Dec. 3 at around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on south Bell Street. The caller is reported to have seen a neighboring apartment door damaged and standing open.

APD says that officers found Michael Jason Probst, 39, in the living room, who was detained while officers searched the rest of the apartment. Jibril Dewayne Palmer, 34, was found hiding in a closet in the bedroom and also detained.

Officers determined that neither man lived at the location, APD reports, or had permission to be in the apartment.

APD continues to report that Jibril Palmer was found to have a Probation Violation warrant out of Randall County for Theft of Property and three local municipal warrants. Probst was found in possession of narcotics. Both were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to report anything suspicious that you see.” says APD. “The crime could have easily gone unsolved if the caller had decided not to get involved. Getting to know your neighbors and looking out for them and their property while they look out for you is a sure way to lower crime in your area.”