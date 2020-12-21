Two arrested after DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure, recovered stolen vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported it sized more than nine pounds of methamphetamine and recovered a stolen vehicle Friday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Wheeler County.

DPS reported that around 2:53 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue eastbound on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the Trooper reported plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine concealed inside the fender wells. It was also determined the vehicle was stolen.

DPS reported that DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted to assist with the case. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The report stated the driver, Gregory Rodriguez, 50, of Hacienda Heights, California, and passenger Dana Vironet, 54, of El Monte, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

DPS said that Rodriguez and Vironet were transported by DEA Special Agents and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS said that the drugs were allegedly being transported from Henderson, Nevada, to Tullahoma, Tennessee.