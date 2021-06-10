Two arrested after Borger stand-off

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people, Jared Dane Salinas and Jaden Dion Salinas, were arrested on June 9 after a stand-off multiple law enforcement agencies in Borger.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said that on June 9, deputies followed a tip of a wanted person identified as Jaden Salinas and a possible stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Estireno in Borger.

Deputies said that they were given permission to enter the home at first, but later that was denied by Jared Salinas. After permission was denied, deputies checked for warrants out for Jared Salinas.

Jaden Salinas was noted as having a local warrant for theft, between $750 and $2,500.

Jared Salinas was noted to have a warrant out for assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction.



via the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office

The HCSO said that Jared Salinas “retreated into the residence” while deputies were on scene. Once the home was secured, those inside refused to follow commands to come out, resulting in a stand off.

A Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was said to obtain a search warrant for the home, in order to re-enter and arrest Jared Salinas.

The search warrant was executed, said HCSO, with the help of Borger police officers and detectives, as well as Hutchinson County Constable Jordan.

After knocking the front door open, both Jared and Jaden Salinas were arrested.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Borger Police Department and the Constables Office for assistance.