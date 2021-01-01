Two APD Officers hospitalized, struck by drunk driver

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported that two Officers have been hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, after being struck by a drunk driver.

APD said that around 2:59 a.m. this morning, Officers were blocking the westbound lanes of Amarillo boulevard at Madison for a fire. Two marked patrol units were being used to block the roadway.

A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Angelo Ramos, 34, was traveling westbound on the road and struck the first police car on the driver’s side. This, APD said, caused the Taurus to be pushed into a Police Ford Explorer patrol unit. Both police vehicles were occupied by a single Officer.

APD said that Ramos was medically cleared after also being transported to a hospital with the Officers, and then booked into Potter County Detention Center for intoxication assault.

“Alcohol is a factor in this crash. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.” said APD.

This story will be updated as more information is released.