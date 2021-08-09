Two Amarillo teens team up to turn a passion into a business: Soled Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While some teenagers spend their time playing sports or video games, joining clubs, or auditioning for a school play, Jonathan Salinas and Fabian Salas decided to do something entirely different and new.

During an interview at their new business, Salinas shared that he is 17-years-old. Soon he will begin his senior year at Caprock High School. As for Salas, he has begun his academic career in college and recently turned 19.

With both teenage boys having a passion for shoes, they decided to open up the business “Soled Out.”

Salinas’ father, DiAngelo Lucero, shared, “They were just two individual shoe sellers that met one day and realized they could be even more successful together. They took the leap and opened their shop.”

Co-Owner of Soled Out, Fabian Salas, shared what went into the making of the business and its’ name. He stated, “We were referring to a lot of kids and stuff and they buy shoes like crazy. So I mean, we couldn’t keep inventory at the time. So we knew that we were selling out so I figured that’d be a cool name for the shop.”

Both Co-Owners, Salas and Salinas, mentioned that their support from the community has been incredible.

“We sold 86 pairs on the first day. People are coming in, in and out like crazy, going crazy. Whether they were buying a shirt or some shoes, it was all love,” said Salinas. His business partner, Salas, continued to say, “Yeah. We had a line outside before it even opened.”

The young men shared that they hope people can find their success as business owners at such a young age inspirational.

“I feel like we really started a wave,” said Salinas.

As for Salas, he shared, “I feel like it’s a good look on us. For the community. We never had something like this. I mean, if we’re- if we’re able to put it on for our city at a young age, then it shows.”