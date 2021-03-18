Two Amarillo men indicted in federal court for child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men were indicted this week on different charges of child pornography, according to documents released by the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas Court.

Robert Doyle Harper was indicted for transporting child pornography through the internet in June of 2020, according to documents filed on March 11.

Chad Wayne Causseaux was indicted for transporting child pornography through the internet in September of 2020, according to separate March 11 documents.