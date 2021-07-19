Two Amarillo high school students named as Bank of America Student Leaders of 2021

FILE – This Monday, July 18, 2016, file photo shows the top of a Bank of America ATM booth, in Woburn, Mass. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo-area high school students were named as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021.

Bank of America said the program helps prepare students to enter workforce through skills-building and leadership development. Last week, the students also participated in a national summit for Student Leaders across the country.

Denascia Johnson and Catherine Frutos were selected for outstanding record of volunteer work as well as their academic success.

Denascia, a rising senior at Palo Duro High School, has previously worked with the Maverick Boys and Girls Club through their Snack Pak 4 Kids program which provides food items to families and students in need. She has also volunteered with the High Plains Food Bank and is involved in Palo Duro High`s Student Council.

Catherine, a recent graduate from Amarillo High School, hopes to use the skills learned in the program to address chronic health issues in the region, with an emphasis on caring for Amarillo’s Children in need through community care. Her previous involvement with the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s is just one example of her commitment to giving back to Amarillo`s community.

Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year. These students are engaged in an eight-week, paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits like the Maverick Boys and Girls Club, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit. This program is part of the bank`s overall commitment to youth employment, helping to prepare a diverse pipeline of young talent for success in the workforce.