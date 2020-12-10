“Turning, disabilities, into possibilities; what disabled youth hunts aim to do one kid at a time”

PALO DURO CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a few weeks Palo Duro Canyon will be hosting its first disabled youth hunt. This is something park rangers said will be a life changing experience for young participants and those by their side.

“It was unexplainable,” Jon Graefser, a youth hunter, stated.

One hunting mentor is working to turn disabilities into possibilities, something that these disabled youth hunts are helping to do.

“I just knew that I was going to shoot the gun and whenever I shot it I just would get that feeling again. I just got really happy,” Jon Graefser, explained.

14-year-old Jon Graefser, has been working to overcome his battle with Medulloblastoma, a childhood form of brain cancer.

After encouragement from family, Jon and his parents took a trip with ‘Serve Outdoors,’ an organization that caters to youth with disabilities.

“Jon enjoys outdoors period. We had a relative contact and ask us “hey I’d like for Jon to call and ask us to kill a doe,” and so we said ok,” Shawn Graefser, Jon’s father, said.

According to Jon’s hunting mentor Darrel Schacht, Jon was a natural and earned himself the nickname Jon 259 a name mimicking his video games after killing a few rabbits.

“We take people with disabilities, wounded warriors, we like to take people who’ve never had the opportunity to do this kind of stuff before or haven’t been able to in a long time,” Darrel Schacht, mentor at Serve Outdoors, stated.

However everyone soon learned that it was not only little games that Jon had a knack for.

“He went out as Jon always does and he went out and he showed out,” Graefser stated.

Jon shot a buck weighing around 170 pounds. This is luck Jon’s father said only a friend like Mr. Darrel could bring.

“When Jon’s with Mr. Darrel he flourishes,” Graefser said.

Disabled Youth Hunts have grown throughout the country with more participants and places willing to host them.

This year Palo Duro Canyon will be hosting its own hunt and workshop.

“The mentored hunt workshop, it includes introducing first time hunters to the hunting experience and we’ll be able to direct that toward a youth with a disability,” Jake Voigt, with the State Park Police, explained.

Since many with disabilities often view the world a little differently, park police are willing to bend the rules a little.

“We’ll be able to help them out anyway they can rather that be hunting from a different position, or setting up whatever mechanism they need to help them be successful,” Voigt said.

These hunts may not be a cure but to the participant and their mentor it is a memory of a lifetime.

Jon 259’s parents said he is currently on an experimental treatment that seems to be helping the spots on his brain dissipate.

As far as youth hunting goes, volunteers are always needed and you do not have to participate in hunting. According to mentors and families even building wheelchair accessible hunting blinds can be a huge help.

If you want to donate something to help a young hunter contact your state park police and see what they are in need of. If you are a seasoned hunter and would like to be a mentor to a child contact local hunting clubs and see if they are in need of your help.