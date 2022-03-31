AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many of us are using the end of winter/the beginning of spring to get summertime fine, and our friend in fitness Noelle Owens of TRUFIT is going to show us how to do it this week.

“The TRX is this very long set of straps that everybody looks at, but nobody knows how to use,” she said. “We’re going to talk about how you use it and why you use it, and how you can make it more progressive and actually getting stronger top to bottom left to right, front to back and not just on your arms and legs, and your extremities.”

“The truth is,” she continued, “the core is the absolute center of all of your strength. This movement comes from your core. So without a core, we’re marionettes. We want to be hand puppets. That hand puppet can look crazy old, but as long as the hand underneath is strong and young, then you have all of the movement available to you, the strength available to you. Thereby we are eliminating any risk for injury, even in everyday life.”

Squat

Lunge

Squat/row combination

Pushups

Mountain climbers

