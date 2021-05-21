Turn Center to host ribbon cutting and open house for ‘Grow With Us’ project, today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Turn Center announced a ribbon cutting and open house event for their “Grow With Us” capital expansion project today, May 21 at 11:00 a.m., according to a news release from Turn Center.

The project saw a 50% increase in outpatient and special need children who were put on a waitlist for important therapy services and therefore, the vision for “Grow With Us” was born and fundraising efforts began. In 2019, the project was fully funded by donors, according to the release.

Connie Wootton, then chair of the “Grow With Us” campaign and now Interim Executive Director for Turn Center, explained the importance of this project for the community.

“People in this part of the country have such a heart for giving to those in need. Every dime that people said they would give to our campaign, they gave, Wootton stated.

The funding helped Turn Center expand and improve existing treatment, consultation, and waiting spaces, and build a full-size gymnasium, indoor play space, functional living apartment, and administrative office tower, according to Turn Center.

According to the center, the pandemic delayed and some finishing touches remain incomplete but the facility is fully operational and the center is ready to invite the supportive community to see the results.

Carolina Walden, Director of Development, shared her gratitude for the community who helped with their efforts.

“We just cannot thank our community enough, and our donors, for believing in what happens here, and wanting to support our children.”

If you are not able to attend the event and want to make an appointment call Callie Holton at (806) 353-3596.

Turn Center is the only private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in the federal Medically Underserved Area (MUA) of the 26-county Texas Panhandle dedicated to providing therapy services to children with special needs, from birth through age 20. Services include occupational, physical, speech, and feeding therapy, as well as mental health counseling for families, according to the release.