AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Businesses and people who supported the Celebration of Hope event series have been invited to attend a celebration at Turn Center, according to an announcement from the organization. The second in three planned celebrations by Turn Center, the Celebration of Hope Sponsor Dinner, is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Turn Center facility, located at 1250 Wallace Blvd.

The dinner event was preceded by Turn Center’s April 2 Family Fun Day and will be followed on April 22 by a golf tournament at the Tascosa Country Club, according to the announcement.

Turn Center detailed that Saturday’s dinner will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and include “tours and charcuterie, followed by a seated dinner, live music, a live auction of blown glass art items inspired and created by Turn Center children with the help of Blind Bird Designs, and a mission-driven program including an inspirational video featuring a very special Turn Center Family.”

The festivities are being hosted in celebration of the Turn Center’s Celebration of Hope series, according to the organization, which raises $300,000 annually to help provide physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy for children with special needs, as well as mental health counseling for families.