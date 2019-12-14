Turn Center raising money by wrapping gifts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Therapists at the Turn Center are wrapping gifts to raise money for one of their programs.

They’ve been taking in gifts for a small fee to be wrapped. The money benefits the adaptive sports program which aims to give children of all abilities the experience of team building, sportsmanship, exercise, and fun.

“We have the idea that we wanted to engage them in sports like their peers do, so our program targets kiddos that may have any special needs and we make it so they can function independently in those sports with a peer, or with any certain equipment that way they can play just like typical kids do,” said Kalea Irwin, certified occupational therapist assistant.

In 2019 the Turn Center gave more than 350 local children the chance to participate in various fun sporting activities.